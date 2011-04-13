In Pictures: New Meinl Tam Tams
Meinl has just unveiled a batch of new symphonic tam tams. The tam tams are the latest additions to Meinl's line of symphonic instruments.
Meinl has rolled out four tam tams, coming in at 24", 28", 32" and 36". According to the cymbalsmith, each of the tam tams features distinctive tunings and "enormous sonic potential". Sounds pretty good to us. Meinl explains that the differences in tone, sizes and pitch between the four allows them to cover all dynamic levels.
Of course these gorgeous metals wouldn't be much use without something to hit them with, would they? Enter Meinl's new beaters. Each of the four beaters can be matched up with one of the tam tams in terms of size, meaning you can get the best possible sounds.
Proving that Meinl has thought of absolutely everything, here's their new tam tam stand. Typically, Meinl has thought of the player during the design process, saying that the stand's frameless appearance means it won't get in the player's way. For more details head to Meinl's website.