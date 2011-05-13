In Pictures: New Meinl gear
It seems we can’t get through a full day without news of some cool new gear from Meinl dropping into our inbox. So, we’ve rounded a few highlights up for you and here there are. You can thank us later.
First up, here’s the latest additions to Meinl’s renowned Byzance range. The Swiss cymbalsmith has added 16” and 18” Trash Crashes to the mix. They look mega and knowing how meticulous the guys at Meinl are we doubt the sounds are anything less, either.
Yes we know and love Meinl for their metals, but there’s plenty more to them (as one look at recent additions like their FX pedal and tam tams show). Perfectly proving our point we have these bongo cajons. As the name suggests, the rubber wood percussive device merges a bongo and a cajon and can be played on your lap or between your legs.
Reinforcing the diversity in Meinl’s product range we have the symphonic cymbal stand which can hold a metal of up to 24” and allows the cymbal to swing freely in all directions. Which we’d all love to do, really, wouldn’t we?