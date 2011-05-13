In Pictures: New Meinl gear

It seems we can’t get through a full day without news of some cool new gear from Meinl dropping into our inbox. So, we’ve rounded a few highlights up for you and here there are. You can thank us later.



First up, here’s the latest additions to Meinl’s renowned Byzance range. The Swiss cymbalsmith has added 16” and 18” Trash Crashes to the mix. They look mega and knowing how meticulous the guys at Meinl are we doubt the sounds are anything less, either.