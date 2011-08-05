In Pictures: Meinl Drum Festival 2011
Meinl Drum Festival 2011
A few weeks back more than 1,500 drummers headed to Mexico City for the second Meinl International Drum festival. This year's event took place on 13 July and included jaw-dropping roster of performers.
Meinl have announced plans for the festival to return in 2012 at their base in Gutenstetten, Germany.
For oru coverage of the 2010 festival head here.