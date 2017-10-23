Review round-up: pedalboard guitar amps

In order to avoid lugging a tube amp around with you for live shows, there are a number of pedalboard amp options available to you.

Small lunchbox-style valve guitar amps are one option you can choose, while lightweight modelling amps, which allow for a direct line to the PA as well as the running of a cab onstage, are another.

On the recording front, meanwhile, there are loadboxes, which mean you don’t need to mic a real cab, amp and cab sims that replicate classics in software, tube amps with their own direct recording outs, and everything in between.

With these developments, you may wonder whether an amp is necessary at all, and if there’s a way of removing it from the equation entirely.

Luckily, there’s now a range of products that allow you to do just this. Some are aimed at recording or going direct to the PA, while others can drive a traditional speaker cabinet if desired.

We’ve picked a diverse range of these units to put through their paces, so whether you need a complete stage and studio solution, or just a solid setup for home jamming and recording, one of these magic boxes is likely to radically simplify your rig.