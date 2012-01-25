In Pictures: Limited Edition Spaun kit revealed
Spaun has announced a new ultra exclusive kit, and you can have a nose around it right now.
The kit is made from Waterfall bubinga with a maple core and is sold as a Shell Pack- 10”x7” rack tom, 12”x8” rack tom, 14”x12” floor tom, 16”x14” floor tom, 18"x22" kick drum.
There will be just ten of this Waterfall bubinga/maple set-up made, so by anyone’s standards this is a real limited run.
It also features Spaun’s proprietary SBR Solid Brass Resonator Lugs, Double 45 Degree Bearing Edges, and SSS Mounts on Rack Toms.
There’s an optional matching 14”x5.5” snare drum with die cast hoops. For more details visit www.spaundrums.com.