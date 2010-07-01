In Pictures: Highwood's Hallmark Snare

Having ventured into metal drum making with HighWood’s Hammer snare, company founder Gareth Heeley decided to focus on quality rather than production costs when putting together plans for his second metal monster – The Hallmark.



He explains: “The drum was pure self-indulgence, fixed around the idea of creating something for our birthday, to celebrate how far we have come from such humble beginnings, all I knew is I wanted to make an aluminium drum and I didn’t want it to be like any other aluminium drum out there.”



By the looks of these shots, it seems that it’s mission accomplished for Gareth and the HighWood team…