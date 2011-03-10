Improve your playing with Mind Over Meter

Hester

Looking to improve your playing? Then check out Mind Over Meter the brand new tuition book from James Hester.



The Cars On Fire drummer, and Head of Drums at the Bristol Institute Of Modern Music (BIMM), has put together a text which gives you all you need to help you develop your voice on the kit.



He explains: "I began writing the book a long time ago, although initially the ideas were just for me to work on - stickings to help me play certain subdivisions. Then I started mixing them up and incorporating the bass drum. I found I was able to improvise fills and linear grooves more easily and play tricky phrasings and rhythms with ease.



"I also realised whilst teaching at BIMM that I was using the same basic ideas that are in the book to teach in class and also for the tutorials we have - you name it: Polyrhythms, jazz comping, latin, four way co-ordination, fills, linear grooves, odd time signatures… everything!



"Finally my years of studying drummers and stripping back their ideas has led me to the essential seven options we have as drummers. The last chapter of the book is a study of these options and how other people have put them into practice do sound completely individual but with the same basic idea with a view to you doing the same."



Mind Over Meter is available at www.jameshester.co.uk priced £15.