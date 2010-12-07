High Voltage headliners revealed

Judas priest

© Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis

Judas Priest and Dream Theater will headline next year's High Voltage festival.

The rock duo will take top billing at the Classic Rock-backed event on 23 and 24 July respectively. We guess this means Dream Theater had better up their search for a new drummer! Who would be your pick to replace Mike Portnoy?

News of the headliners comes amid a raft of festival announcements, with Linkin Park and Rob Zombie confirmed for Download last night, while Sonisphere revealed Biffy Clyro as their second main draw.

For more information on the festival head to www.highvoltagefestival.com.