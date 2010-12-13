HD-1 hailed as perfect Christmas gift

Gadget show

© Colin McPherson/Corbis

Time to make some last minute changes to your letters to Santa, because Roland's HD-1 V-Drums have been praised as a perfect present this yuletide.



Channel Five's The Gadget Show recently sent its presenters out to find a killer hi-tech gift, checking out all manner of satnavs, laptops and a ton more. At the end of their Christmas gift hunt, Otis Deley and Jason Bradbury (pictured above) plumped for the HD-1, calling it "a much more sophisticated gadget proposition".



The HD-1 is Roland's entry-level V Drum offering. For more details take a look at www.roland.co.uk/hd1. Let's hope we find one in our Christmas stocking.