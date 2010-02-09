More

Grohl rocks SNL

By

Grohl gives two very different performances

Dave Grohl was back behind the kit at the weekend as Them Crooked Vultures performed on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

The band gave a typically pounding rendition of ‘New Fang´ - just check out the beating Grohl gave those cymbals!

That wasn´t all the tub thumping that the legendary sticksman took part in for the show though.

He also pounded out the beats for the wedding band from hell as part of a SNL skit.

Check out the band - Crisis of Conformity - blasting through ‘Fist Fight In A Parking Lot´ below.

