Grohl rocks SNL

Dave Grohl was back behind the kit at the weekend as Them Crooked Vultures performed on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

The band gave a typically pounding rendition of ‘New Fang´ - just check out the beating Grohl gave those cymbals!

That wasn´t all the tub thumping that the legendary sticksman took part in for the show though.

He also pounded out the beats for the wedding band from hell as part of a SNL skit.

Check out the band - Crisis of Conformity - blasting through ‘Fist Fight In A Parking Lot´ below.

Those keen to read more about Grohl should pick up the March issue of Rhythm, which goes on sale on 16 February.