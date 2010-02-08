Ginger Baker speaks to Classic Rock

Ginger Baker has spoken to Classic Rock about his time in BBM and how the band helped spell the end of his time in rock 'n roll.

The drummer told Rhythm´s sister magazine that playing with the band - which featured Baker, Jack Bruce and Gary Moore - was a “terrible time”.

He said: “I hate volume. Why does rock music have to be so loud? That was rock´n´roll finished for me.”

The pair formed BBM in 1994 with former Cream bassist Jack Bruce, releasing only one album, Around The Next Dream.

Check out a BBM live version of Cream´s ‘White Room´ below.

