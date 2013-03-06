Get Rhythm for 99p on Google Play!

To celebrate its 1st birthday, Google Play are having a flash sale on magazines, including Rhythm. You can now get the March issue of Rhythm for just 99p for this week only (6th March - 13th March, UK only).

The fast-rising young stars of the pop session scene give their tips on how to make it as a session pro, plus we have interviews from Eric Hernandez (Bruno Mars), Mike Joyce (The Smiths), Slim Jim Phantom (Stray Cats) and Christian Coma (Black Veil Brides). Our experts cast their eyes over the latest gear, and you can learn to play tracks by Emeli Sandé, Status Quo and No Doubt.

Get yourselves over to Google Play and pick up the current issue for your tablets right now.