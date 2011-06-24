Get groove tips from session star Ash Soan

Ash

Robbie Williams. Adele. Cee Lo Green. James Morrison. Ash Soan has played with all of these and many more, and now he wants to make you a better drummer.



If you picked up our recent session drumming issue (or pretty much anything in the top 40) you'll know all about Ash. Now the drummer for hire extraordinaire has launched his grooving web portal, which is packed full of ways to improve your playing.



The site features downloadable grooves played by Ash. These can be slowed down so you don't miss out any of their intricate details.



Each groove is accompanied by a click track so you can practice nailing every single one.



You can get a glimpse at Ash's playing in next month's Rhythm (out 5 July), which features a video guest lesson from the pop percussion star.