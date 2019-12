The Gaslight Anthem are returning this summer with a new album and tour.

Benny Horowitz and co are currently hard at work in the studio and hope to drop their new record - entitled American Slang - in June.

June will also see the US punks launch their UK tour, the dates of which are below.

22 June: Birmingham Academy

23 June: Glasgow ABC

24 June: Manchester Academy

26 June: London HMV Forum

29 June: Oxford Academy

Check back for more news on the album as and when it breaks.