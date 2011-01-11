Gary Powell and Adam Ficek launch DJ project

London guns

Two of the indie world's biggest drumming names have joined forces. Gary Powell and Adam Ficek are the men behind new DJ powerhouse London Guns.



The duo, of The Libertines and Roses, Kings, Castles respectively, are DJ all over the country as a pair, with specially-created mash-ups filling their set. Get a taste of what it's all about below.

There's even live drums in the mix, with one of the twosome spinning the discs while the other gets behind the kit.



Keep your eye on their website for all of the latest dates.