Five Things You Can Learn In This Month's Rhythm
Five Things You Can Learn In This Month's Rhythm
The brand new issue of Rhythm is out now and it's packed full of features, lessons, reviews and a ton more. In fact, there's so much that to help get you started we've put together a list of five things you can learn from the issue…
Five Things You Can Learn In This Month's Rhythm
How Gavin Harrison overcame his fear of odd time signatures to become a prog drum master with Porcupine Tree. The drum hero talks us through his transition from session star to the beat machine behind Porcupine Tree. You can also take a look at Gavin’s kit and find out what his bandmates have to say about his enviable skills.
Five Things You Can Learn In This Month's Rhythm
Why Florrie is set to be huge in 2011. Singer. Songwriter. Model. Florrie has plenty of strings to her bow, but first and foremost she’s a drummer. We sent session legend Karl Brazil (pictured above) to talk to the soon-to-be pop megastar.
Five Things You Can Learn In This Month's Rhythm
How KJ Sawka found his perfect match with Pendulum. The drum’n’bass beatmaker tells us all about joining up with arena-fillers Pendulum and how he channeled Dave Grohl in the studio to help make a smash-hit record.
Five Things You Can Learn In This Month's Rhythm
Why Richie Hayward will be sorely missed by the drumming community. Just over a year before his tragic death, Rhythm sat down with Little Feat’s Richie Hayward to talk about his illustrious career. Now, we print Richie’s views on everything from his eclectic career to his relationship with groove.
Five Things You Can Learn In This Month's Rhythm
How to play tracks by Judas Priest, Jamiroquai and Huey Lewis and The News. Nail the beats to ‘Painkiller’, ‘Whatever It Is, I Just Can’t Stop’ and ‘The Power Of Love’ thanks to this month’s Rhythm CD. The disc also features our latest Peruvian cajon lesson, tips on how to play like Steve Ferrone and Taylor Hawkins and a whole lot more.