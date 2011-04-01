Five Things You Can Learn in The New Issue Of Rhythm

Rhythm 188

The brand new issue of Rhythm is out now and it's packed full of features, lessons, reviews and a ton more. In fact, there's so much that to help get you started we've put together a list of five things you can learn from the issue.

Why we love Phil Collins and why you must too

His stints at the drum throne may now be few and far between, but there's no denying that Phil Collins is a drumming icon and megastar. In this 11-page cover feature we chart his hit-filled career, from Genesis right through to Going Back. We also chat to Phil's percussive partner in crime Chester Thompson, look at his kit down the years and find out why some modern-day rock masters love Mr Collins.

How Brendan Buckley found pop perfection with Shakira

We sat down with Brendan Buckley who let us in on how he bagged, and kept, one of the pop world's hottest gigs with Shakira. He talks us through his background behind the kit and how he juggles a mind-blowing amount of kit on stage each and every night.

How to play tracks by Slipknot, Jeff Buckley and Cee Lo Green

This month our tuition CD features a real mixed bag of artists. Put it into your PC or Mac and you can learn to play Slipknot's aural assault 'Psychosocial', Jeff Buckley classic 'Last Goodbye' and Cee Lo Green pop hit 'Forget You'. You can also take a guest lesson from Keith Carlcok and learn how to play like Mike Portnoy, Gerry Brown and Buddy Rich.

Mark Brzezicki's take on his illustrious career

The Big Country man looks back on decades at the top, from Big Country and The Cult to Midge Ure and Fish. Mark also takes right back to his first steps behind the kit and, finally, tells just how you pronounce Brzezicki!

What we think of brand new gear from Guru, Dixon, Morgan Davies and more

We have a bounty of beautiful gear in our reviews section, with Morgan Davies and Ford snares, Dixon, Techtonic and Guru kits and Duende cajons among those ranked and rated.

Rhythm 188 is available in all good newsagents, or you can order a copy here.