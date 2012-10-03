Five great drummers to check out from this month's Rhythm

Seminal punk album Never Mind The Bollocks album is 35 years old this year. Blimey. Here’s Pistols’ drummer Paul Cook in this month’s Rhythm, explaining that the much-maligned (at the time) music came first for the band. “People thought the music was crap when it first came out. They thought it was just noisy, horrible punk stuff. It wasn’t until later that people gave us credit for the album. It was not a bad bit of musicianship if I don’t mind saying so.”

Check out The Sex Pistols’ doing ‘Pretty Vacant’. Check out Paul’s tom work!