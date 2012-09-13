Five great drummers to check out from this month's Rhythm

New horror metallers Motionless In White can thank drummer Angelo Parente for their powerful beats and awesome metal sound. He’s a performer too, beyond just the make-up and black paint the band cover themselves in. “I try to make sure I don’t look bored behind the kit,” he tells Rhythm this month. “I don’t wanna just sit there and have my arms and legs moving with no expression and emotion coming from me.” Check the footage to see what he means, and look for him in this month’s Rhythm!