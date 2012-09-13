Five great drummers to check out from this month's Rhythm
John Bradbury
This month in Rhythm, the Specials’ drummer recalls the recording of the band’s first hit ‘Gangsters’. If you’ve never heard it, check out the YouTube footage immediately, then go and buy the band’s first album immediately after that. Brad’s drumming on his home-improved kit set the standard for ska revival drumming; his mastery of the one-drop beat was one of the things that made the Special’s knees-up ska punk so incredible.
Brooks Wackerman
The aptly named Wackerman drums for US punk legends Bad Religion, so he knows a thing or two about punk drumming. This month he gives us his Top Five Tips on playing for punk bands. “Be consistent with your hits,” he advises. “You don’t want your kick to be softer than your snare and tom fills.” Find more of his wise words in this month’s Rhythm! Here’s Brooks at last year’s Guitar Center Drum Off.
Angelo Parente
New horror metallers Motionless In White can thank drummer Angelo Parente for their powerful beats and awesome metal sound. He’s a performer too, beyond just the make-up and black paint the band cover themselves in. “I try to make sure I don’t look bored behind the kit,” he tells Rhythm this month. “I don’t wanna just sit there and have my arms and legs moving with no expression and emotion coming from me.” Check the footage to see what he means, and look for him in this month’s Rhythm!
Vinnie Paul
Big Vin is no stranger to the pages of Rhythm of course, but his month he’s the subject of our esteemed ‘Rhythm Interview’, in recognition of a career that would already be awesome enough had he not been the man behind the beats for Pantera’s album Vulgar Display Of Power, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year! Find out what the Hellyeah/Pantera groove metal legend has to say by picking up September’s issue. Check out his playing on Vulgar track ‘Walk’…
Steve Gadd
The session legend is perhaps best known as the drummer on Paul Simon’s ’50 Ways To Leave Your Lover’, but he is responsible for one or two other gems. This month we’ve got the full notation of his grooves on Rickie Lee Jones’ 1979 hit ‘Chuck E’s In Love’. Consummate musicianship, sublime feel and understated intricacy are all the order of the day for this track. It’s in this month’s Lessons section of the mag, with the backing track on the disc/iPad edition. Here’s Steve doing '50 Ways'...
