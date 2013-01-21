Five drummers to check out from this month's Rhythm

Remember Malcolm In The Middle, the US show about a kid called Malcolm who was, well, in the middle? It was a massive hit and Frankie Muniz, who played Malcolm, was a big child star. Now he’s grown up and he’s a drummer!

Frankie plays for US band Kingsfoil, and in this month’s mag he reveals the big difference between acting and drumming.

“Drumming is cooler! I love the instant response you get from the fans at the shows. As an actor you don’t get that.”

