Five drummers to check out from this month's Rhythm
Jimmy DeGrasso
Brian Downey has stepped down from the drumstool of classic rockers Thin Lizzy. It now falls to US metal drummer Jimmy DeGrasso to play the fantastic beats created by Downey on songs like ‘Jailbreak’, ‘The Boys Are Back In Town’ and ‘Whiskey In The Jar’, as well as put his own stamp on the band’s new material, which will be released as Black Star Riders. Read what Jimmy has to say in the mag this month, and check out Jimmy’s awesome soloing with Megadeth here!
Frankie Muniz
Remember Malcolm In The Middle, the US show about a kid called Malcolm who was, well, in the middle? It was a massive hit and Frankie Muniz, who played Malcolm, was a big child star. Now he’s grown up and he’s a drummer!
Frankie plays for US band Kingsfoil, and in this month’s mag he reveals the big difference between acting and drumming.
“Drumming is cooler! I love the instant response you get from the fans at the shows. As an actor you don’t get that.”
Find out more about Frankie and his new band in the Introducing section of Rhythm this month, and check out Kingsfoil’s ‘What Your Mother Taught You’ video here.
Ben Johnston
The Biff are back! As Scots rockers Biffy Clyro prepare to release a new double album, drummer Ben Johnston filled Rhythm in on the writing process for Opposites, and conquering the pop world with odd-time signatures.
“The idea was to attract people with strong hooks and then take them on a path to open their minds to the music that’s out there,” says Ben of the band’s songwriting ethos. Find out what else he had to say in this month’s mag!
Check out Ben in action with the Biff at Reading 2010!
Gerry Conway
The subject of this month’s Rhythm Interview is Gerry Conway, drummer for folk rockers Pentangle and Fairport Convention. Gerry told us all about his fascinating career with the likes of Jethro Tull, Steeleye Span and one-hit wonders Yellow Dog.
Gerry: “Folk was a rich form of music in which I could immerse myself. It’s been handed down through generations and whoever sings it will do it their way. I loved the challenge of getting it right.”
Find out more in the mag this month!
Check out Gerry in this awesome drums and keyoard duet live with Jethro Tull from 1982!
Ian Palmer
Being the nephew of prog drumming legend Carl Palmer is bound to give any drummer a pretty good start in their career, and The Ghosts Ian Palmer’s undeniable talent and ability is evident in the band’s music. Ian has also proved himself a versatile player over a career that has also included plenty of jazz playing. “I have the experience now,” Ian tells us, “where I have been able to play in different genres. What I try to do as a drummer is present myself like an actor for a film.”
Read more about Ian in this month’s Rhythm, and check out his video lesson on the disc and on the enhanced iPad edition, in which he looks at The Ghosts’ track ‘Enough Time’.
Check out Ian alongside Jeremy Stacey and Neal Wilkinson at the World’s Greatest Drummer in 2009.