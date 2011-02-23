Final Download headliner unveiled

Download

Def Leppard have been confirmed as the third Download headliner.



Rick Allen and co join System Of A Down and Linkin Park in topping the bill at the Donington fest.



Leppard are one of 21 bands announced this week, check out the rest below:



Bring Me The Horizon

Black Stone Cherry

Disturbed

Down

The King Blues

Frank Turner

Bowling For Soup

All That Remains

The Devil Wears Prada

Straight Line Stitch

Madina Lake

Cheap Trick

Turisas

Asking Alexandria

Sacred Mother Tongue

Jameson Raid

Ghost

Duff McKagan's Loaded

Twisted Sister

Trash Talk



For full details head to www.downloadfestival.co.uk.