Final Download headliner unveiled

Def Leppard have been confirmed as the third Download headliner.
Rick Allen and co join System Of A Down and Linkin Park in topping the bill at the Donington fest.
Leppard are one of 21 bands announced this week, check out the rest below:
Bring Me The Horizon
Black Stone Cherry
Disturbed
Down
The King Blues
Frank Turner
Bowling For Soup
All That Remains
The Devil Wears Prada
Straight Line Stitch
Madina Lake
Cheap Trick
Turisas
Asking Alexandria
Sacred Mother Tongue
Jameson Raid
Ghost
Duff McKagan's Loaded
Twisted Sister
Trash Talk
For full details head to www.downloadfestival.co.uk.
