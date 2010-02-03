Fancy a career in music?

Looking for a career in the music industry? Then make sure you pick up the new special issue from Rhythm´s sister magazine Computer Music.

Computer Music Special 40: How To Make It In Music is jam-packed full of hints and tips on how budding musicians can turn their dream into a career.

Featuring practical guides on everything from navigating deals and making money to promotion and building a fan base, this is a must for those looking for a way into the industry.

The magazine´s team of experts also give their views on where the music business is heading in 2010, giving aspiring musicians a much-needed heads-up to help them get their career off the ground.



Computer Music Special 40: How To Make It In Music hits the high-street on 10 February and is also available from www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk.