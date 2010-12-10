Evelyn Glennie reaches Kilimanjaro summit

Evelyn

Evelyn Glennie has conquered Mount Kilimanjaro after a mammoth charity climb.



The percussionist tackled the unenviable jaunt in aid of Able Child Africa, setting off way back in November. A concert for the cause is also thought to be in the works for next summer.



Evelyn is aiming to raise £25,000 from the charity climb, and you can still do your bit by contributing here. Check out the picture above of Evelyn at the mountain's highest point. If that isn't enough to make you put your hand in your pocket and donate a few quid we don't know what is.