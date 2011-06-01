Eric Singer gives details on new Kiss album

Eric singer

© Sayre Berman/Corbis

Kiss drummer Eric Singer has let a few details of the face-paint covered, platform-wearing monsters of rock's new album.



Singer gave fan site Kiss Army Australia the inside story on the follow-up to 2009's Sonic Boom, reports Blabbermouth.



He said: "We are already knee deep into the new record as I write this... All I can say is you will all be very pleased. The material is stronger and more riff oriented and very hard/heavier style. Everyone that has heard material so far is raving about the stuff and we are, too.



"As a band we are more comfortable and have more time together under our belts now that really shows in our writing, performances, etc. We work out all the material together in rehearsals as a band before we go into the studio. It really makes for better vibes and performance overall."