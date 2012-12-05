Drums hardware and more stolen from London drummer

Stolen badge

Calling Rhythm readers, please remain vigilant as we have just been made aware of a haul of gear stolen from South London.

A set of CHD Geck drums in Autumn Fade finish sizes 12", 14" toms and 13" snare were stolen from South Norwood after 22:00 on Sunday 2 December. The badge of the kit is pictured above.

A DW 9000 Titanium Single Bass Drum Pedal, 40î Hardcarse with wheels, Ritter hardware plus the following hardware was also taken;

Pearl Icon Rack with curved bars.

H2000 Hi hat Stand

S2000 Snare Stand

4 legged Pearl Roadster stool base.

3 x PCX 100 clamps,

2 x PC 80

4 x Pearl Unilock cymbal arms (Labelled with yellow elec tape)

2 x Pearl Unilock Tom arms (Labelled with yellow elec tape)

2 x Dixon L-arm ball and socket tom mounts.

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of these items should contact Jon Hunt on jwdrumsuk@yahoo.co.uk.