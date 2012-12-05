Drums hardware and more stolen from London drummer

Calling Rhythm readers, please remain vigilant as we have just been made aware of a haul of gear stolen from South London.
A set of CHD Geck drums in Autumn Fade finish sizes 12", 14" toms and 13" snare were stolen from South Norwood after 22:00 on Sunday 2 December. The badge of the kit is pictured above.
A DW 9000 Titanium Single Bass Drum Pedal, 40î Hardcarse with wheels, Ritter hardware plus the following hardware was also taken;
Pearl Icon Rack with curved bars.
H2000 Hi hat Stand
S2000 Snare Stand
4 legged Pearl Roadster stool base.
3 x PCX 100 clamps,
2 x PC 80
4 x Pearl Unilock cymbal arms (Labelled with yellow elec tape)
2 x Pearl Unilock Tom arms (Labelled with yellow elec tape)
2 x Dixon L-arm ball and socket tom mounts.
Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of these items should contact Jon Hunt on jwdrumsuk@yahoo.co.uk.