Drum stars to soundtrack silent movies

Dame Evelyn Glennie and Geoff Dugmore will take on a drum challenge outside of the norm in the next few weeks - laying down drums to silent movies.

The pair are both part of the Not So Silent Movies project. The event will see a set of musicians put their skills to the test as they provide the soundcheck for a silent movie at a live screening. To make things even trickier, they will go into the whole thing not knowing which movie they will be soundtracking.

On 2 October Geoff Dugmore will be joined by Guy Pratt, before Evelyn Glennie takes her turn on 6 November. Both shows will take place in Kings Place arts centre in Kings Cross.

Tickets are available from £9.50. For full details head here.