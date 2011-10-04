More

Drum stars to soundtrack silent movies

By

Evelyn Glennie and Geoff Dugmore to star in Not So Silent Movies

Dame Evelyn Glennie and Geoff Dugmore will take on a drum challenge outside of the norm in the next few weeks - laying down drums to silent movies.

The pair are both part of the Not So Silent Movies project. The event will see a set of musicians put their skills to the test as they provide the soundcheck for a silent movie at a live screening. To make things even trickier, they will go into the whole thing not knowing which movie they will be soundtracking.

On 2 October Geoff Dugmore will be joined by Guy Pratt, before Evelyn Glennie takes her turn on 6 November. Both shows will take place in Kings Place arts centre in Kings Cross.

Tickets are available from £9.50. For full details head here.