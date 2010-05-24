Drum mugs!

The weather may be blistering outside, but it's a universal fact that us Brits love a good brew, whatever the weather. That's why we were bowled over when we found these mugs on eBay. Today we received a bunch through the post.

The eBay seller responsible for these awesome floor tom mugs has done a sterling job of recreating 'in the style of' drum finishes to make your brew go with a bang. He has an array of stock designs, or you can speak to him about recreating your favourite or personal drum finish. Give him a shout at lotrist1@aol.com

Take a click through to view a selection of the mugs we received to the office today.