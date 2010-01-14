DON’T MISS THE FEBRUARY ISSUE OF RHYTHM, ON SALE NOW!

THE HOT ISSUE



ALL THE GEAR AND DRUM TALENT YOU MUST CHECK OUT THIS YEAR!







Including:

Interviews with the drummers behind hot new 2010 albums from Coheed & Cambria, Elbow, Steve Smith, Stone Sour, Deftones, Angels & Airwaves, Skunk Anansie, HIM, Dr Oktopus, Bring Me The Horizon and more!

Hot new gear from Mapex, Zildjian, Yamaha, Pearl, Tama, Spaun, Roland, Sabian, Paiste, Protection Racket and more!

10 hot new artists to look out for this year!

Hot live drum events in 2010!

Hot new drum-related DVDS!

Plus:

Interviews with Christoph Schneider (Rammstein) and Dan Flint (You Me At Six)

12 pages of the best drum tuition including full notations of Aerosmith´s ‘Dude (Looks Like A Lady)´ and NERD´s ‘Rockstar´ and a tom tuning lesson from the Drum Guru.

The latest gear reviews including: Roland TD-20KX, Sonor Force 3007 Jungle Kit, Ahead snare, Gatton snares and Yamaha DTX-Multi 12.

16-page Buyers Guide - don´t leave home without it.

All this and much more in your FEBRUARY issue of Rhythm, ON SALE NOW!



