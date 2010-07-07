Dave Lombardo: I hope the big four 'tour other planets'

Dave lombardo

Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo has told the Sonisphere website that his fingers are crossed for Metallica, Megadeth, Anthrax and Slayer to link up again in the future now that their run of festival dates have come to an end.



He said: "I hope we do a worldwide tour and other planets even. We need to continue this because the fans they love it. There are Metallica fans who were maybe scared to go to a Slayer concert, but now they can see both of them and see that Slayer isn't as scary as maybe most people might think."



