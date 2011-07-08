Dave Grohl unleashes fury on drum machines

Grohl

Don't expect to hear an abundance of drum machines on a Foo Fighters album any time soon. Dave Grohl has revealed his hatred of mixing machine and rock 'n' roll.



Grohl told The Sun: "All that s**t ruins music these days. Drum machines work for pop artists but when it comes to rock 'n' roll - don't f**k with the human element.



"I had favourite drummers because of their inconsistencies. Modern production has robbed drummers of personalities and it really p**ses me off."



