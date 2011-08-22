Comp: Add your drums to a new Mastodon track

© Frank Trapper/Corbis

Fancy testing your chops against Brann Dailor's? Here's your chance.

To tie-in with the release of their new single 'Curb Of The Burl', the band are giving fans the chance to add their own guitar and drums to the track.

All you have to do is head to Mastodon's website, download the song, lay down your beats and send it back. The winner will be revealed in a few weeks time and will win a brand new Macbook Air, a personal note from the band and more.

Mastodon release new album The Hunter on 26 September. For more from the band look out for the September issue of Rhythm, which features a lesson on how to play 'Oblivion'.