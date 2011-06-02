Chessington hosts world's largest-ever drum lesson

Chessington

Plonk hundreds of kids in a theme park and you'd typically be met with a sugar-fuelled, ear drum-bursting mass of excitable confusion. Last week said youngsters put that sugar-fuelled energy to good use as they broke the world record for the largest-ever drum lesson.



The park's Wanyama Village and Reserve hosted the event, and saw 260 youngsters play their way into the record books. The whole thing was in celebration of Chessington opening the Zafari Bar and Grill.



Of the record-breaking lesson Chessington's chief explorer David Smith, said: "Every day at Chessington is a wild adventure, but today has been a particularly big hit. It was pure percussion perfection."