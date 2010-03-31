Check your hearing with new iPhone app

More

Worried about the effects night after night of pounding the drums is having on your ears? There may be a new iPhone app to help you.

Health charity RNID has come up with Hearing Check.

The free app measures a user´s ability to measure whether their hearing is in normal range.

Jackie Ballard, Chief Executive for RNID, said: ”This is a fantastic new way to encourage people to value their hearing and check it regularly. The Hearing Check application offers quick results and confidential advice from anywhere with a decent phone signal!”

You can download the app from here.