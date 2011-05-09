Carmine Appice heads Evans additions

Carmine

© Sayre Berman/Corbis

Evans have announced four new additions to their artist roster.



Carmine Appice best known for playing in Vanilla Fudge, and also working with Cactus, Beck, Bogert & Appice, Ozzy Osbourne, Rod Stewart and Blue Murder, heads the announcement.



Heaven and Hell sticksman, and Carmine's younger brother, Vinny Appice, has also signed with Evans.



Manhattan School of Music graduate Kim Thompson, who currently plays with Beyonce, also joins the Evans ranks. She has previously worked with Jay-Z, Kayne West and Kelly Rowland. She has recently showcased her jazz quintet in New York. She performs with Evans' G2 Clear Tom Heads, G2 Coated Snare Heads, and EMAD Clear Bass Batter Heads.



The final name added to the Evans roster Mark Schulman, who has previously played with Pink, Stevie Nicks, Destiny's Child, Billy Idol, Foreigner and Sheryl Crow. He has also appeared on American Idol, David Letterman and The Tonight Show. Schulman is also a renowned drum educator.