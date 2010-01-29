Butterworth gives Rhythm schedule lowdown

In-demand sticksman Dean Butterworth has given Rhythm the lowdown on his latest projects, and we can confirm that he has been a busy boy.

The Good Charlotte drummer revealed that he has just finished laying down the tracks for the US pop-punkers´ latest album, which is slated for release later this year.

Dean has also completed projects with Automatic Love Letter, Allstar and Morrissey guitarist Alain Whyte.

Not content with filling radio airtime, the drummer is also making an assault on the big screen, having played on the scores of two features - Life As We Know It and The Blindside.

Dean also played on American Idol star Adam Lambert´s debut album, which entered the US Billboard Chart at Number 3.