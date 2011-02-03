Bobby Z suffers heart attack

Prince

© Michael Ochs Archives/Corbis

Robert Rivkin, aka Bobby Z, is in critical condition in hospital after suffering a heart attack.



The former Prince drummer was rushed to hospital after a massive heart attack, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.



His son Adam told the newspaper: "He had three arteries that were blocked, and the doctors on Sunday night were able to take care of two of them.



"They wanted him to get stronger in order to go through the final phase and take care of the third one. He's in critical condition and resting. He needs to build his strength so his heart can work on its own. Now they have him on help. That's why he's in critical condition."



Bobby occupied the drumstool for Prince from 1978 to 1986. Get well soon Bobby.