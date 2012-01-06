Black Keys drummer blames Nickelback for death of rock

Carney

Nickelback and their brand of world dominating rock cop a fair whack of flak, right? It seems as many people hate them as love them. It's safe to say after his latest comments we know which camp Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney belongs in.

Talking to Rolling Stone he pretty much blamed the Canadian monsters of rock for the downfall of rock 'n' roll. In fact, that's exactly what he did.

He said: "Rock & roll is dying because people became OK with Nickelback being the biggest band in the world. So they became OK with the idea that the biggest rock band in the world is always going to be s*** - therefore you should never try to be the biggest rock band in the world. F*** that! Rock & roll is the music I feel the most passionately about, and I don't like to see it fucking ruined and spoon-fed down our throats in this watered-down, post-grunge crap, horrendous shit. When people start lumping us into that kind of shit, it's like, 'F*** you,' honestly."

It's ok though, Patrick can take it as well as he gives it, he also dished out some sobering words regarding his own talents.

"I suck at the drums, so it's terrifying... Just trying to keep it together," he said while discussing stage fright. "I see a lot of comments on Twitter and stuff about how ugly I am, how bad I am at the drums, how awkward I look, and I'm like, yeah, I agree with most of those things."