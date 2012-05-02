BIMM launches Peter Grant scholarship

Grant

The Bristol Institute of Modern Music has launched the Peter Grant Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship bearing the former Led Zeppelin manager's name will be linked to the Music Industry Management BAHons qualification being run at BIMM Bristol from September 2012.

BIMM Principal Vaseema Hamilton explains, "BIMM have created this scholarship in memory of the one of the most influential figures of the modern music industry."

Peter Grant's daughter, Helen Grant, added, "My father would have been both touched and honoured that this scholarship has been created in his name."

For more information on how to apply for the scholarship visit www.bimm.co.uk/bristol.