Bev Bevan to join Birmingham's Walk of Stars

Bev bevan

© Neal Preston/CORBIS

Bev Bevan is to be honoured with a place on Birmingham's Walk of Stars. The former ELO drummer joins Ozzy Osborune, Tony Iommi, Noddy Holder and more in the West Midland's answer to Hollywood Boulevard.



Bevan, who also enjoyed stints behind the kit for Black Sabbath and The Move, will be inducted at a date yet to be confirmed in the next few months.



Aside from the musical talent on show on the Walk Of Stars, Murray Walker, Julie Walters and Jasper Carrott also have their place in the Broad Walk attraction, so Bev will be in good company.