Bandmates pay tribute to 'The Rev'

TwentyFourCore have released a video tribute to Avenged Sevenfold´s James ‘The Rev´ Sullivan, who unexpectedly passed away on 28 December 2009.

Packed full of interviews, onstage footage and behind-the-scenes snippets, the video depicts The Rev´s life both at and away from the kit, featuring tales of playing along to Metallica tunes on a toy drumset at 13 years old right through to his exceptional career with Avenged Sevenfold.



Rhythm's own Pete Riley has also paid tribute to The Rev with a play through of Avenged's choptastic track 'Bat Country', which you can check out below.