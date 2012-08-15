Ash Soan clinic and residential course

ash soan

Pop session ace Ash Soan (Adele, The Producers Cee-Lo Green etc) will be sharing his industry insight and wealth of drumming experience on a new two-day residential course in September.

The course will take place at The Grange residential recording studio in North Norfolk on 8 and 9 September, and is strictly limited to just five students.

Day one features a group session, including discussion and playing, focused on the skills and techniques used in pop, rock and songwriter sessions. Ash will share his personal experiences in the studio and will also explain what is asked of a drummer on a drum session day, including tuning, click playing, feel, charting the song, cymbal, snare and head choices.

On day two the focus will be on recording. Ash and The Grange engineer will mic and record the kit whilst explaining what is needed from an engineer's perspective. Students will be hands-on with this recording process, which will aim to be as close as possible to a real drum session. A CD of your performance will also be available for you to take away.

According to Ash, the course will take place in a very relaxed environment with the emphasis on interaction. "With this informal interactive approach I hope the course will be a more fulfilling experience for all involved," he says. As places are strictly limited, you'll need to be quick to book a spot on the course.

For more details on pricing and accommodation for the course, email ashpage@mac.com and for more information, go to www.soanup.com.

In addition to the residential course, Ash will also be doing a clinic at The Talk in Norwich on 24 August alongside Phil Gould, drummer of the legendary '80s pop funksters Level 42. Doors are at 7pm. For tickets contact Anglia Drum Centre at www.angliadrumcentre.co.uk.