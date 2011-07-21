Ash Soan and Neal Wilkinson set for Yamaha Pocket Club tour

Ash Soan and Neal Wilkinson are joining forces for a special clinic tour later this year.
The two sticksmen, who can count Adele, Robbie Williams and Van Morrison among their gigs, will head out on Yamaha's Pocket Club jaunt.
On the theme of the tour Ash explains: "With this tour we are aiming to bring it back to what the instrument is actually about; what it's musical 'job' is. We're not going to be playing riffs at a million miles an hour and bombarding audiences with content so complicated it's almost impossible to replicate."
You can catch the duo at the following dates:
5 September - Swansea, Drumnutt
6 September - Poole, Absolute Music
7 September - London Drum Company
8 September - Eastbourne, Bonners
12 September - Cannock, Arcade Music
13 September - Lincoln Drum Centre
14 September - Gateshead, Drum Shop
19 September - Manchester, Drum Centre
20 September - Co. Kildare, Naas Drum Centre
21 September - Belfast, Mr Drums
22 September - Glasgow, Rhythm Base
For more details visit www.yamahadownload.yamaha-europe.com.