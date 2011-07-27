6 things we learnt at High Voltage

With all the talk of retirement it was nice to also see plenty of young blood on the bill. Saturday saw Rival Sons (featuring drummer Michael Miley, pictured) prove that the spirit of Led Zep will never die with a blues rock sound that surprisingly works as well on a huge festival stage in front of tens of thousands of people as it does in a dingy club, while on Sunday fellow blues rock revivalists Saint Jude (like the Black Crowes fronted by Janis Joplin) proved just why they were such worthy Rhythm Introducing stars in issue 190 (you’ve got to admire that shameless plug) and fresh-faced The Treatment showed that you’re never too young for cock rock.

