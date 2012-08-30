100 Drum Heroes - in the shops now!

Rhythm's lovely, glossy new publication, Rhythm Presents 100 Drum Heroes, featuring a ton of your favourite drummers interviewed and profiled in more than 200 pages.

With interviews taken from 27 years of Rhythm's esteemed history, plus some new material too, 100 Drum Heroes is also crammed with fantastic photographs of the drummers, some shot for Rhythm's covers, and loads of classic shots from back in the day.

Drummers featured include John Bonham, Keith Moon, Gene Krupa, Ringo Starr, Buddy Rich, Joey Jordison, Travis Barker, Ian Paice, Cozy Powell, Jeff Porcaro, Dom Howard, Dave Grohl, Phil Seamen, Ginger Baker, Tony Williams, Elvin Jones, Jimmy Chamberlin, Ronnie Vannucci, Dennis Chambers, Phil Rudd, Terry Bozzio, Steve Gadd… the list goes on.

It's available now in newsagents or online priced £9.99 in lovely, glossy coffee table book format, or digitally on your iPad from Apple Newsstand priced £5.99.