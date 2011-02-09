It'll get the job done, but the Prodipe 25C doesn't go about its business with much finesse.

Let's get the bad news out of the way first: the USB- powered Prodipe 25C looks dated (it appears to have been inspired by the very first generation of M-Audio's Oxygen 8), its case feels slightly brittle and the 25 keys don't play so well. They almost feel 'stepped', with a discernable change halfway down the action.

What this controller does have in its favour, though, is a wide-ranging feature set. The pitch/mod wheels, two data buttons, data entry slider and four notched knobs are all assignable; in fact, the knobs can be switched between two banks of assignments and transmit on different MIDI channels. There's also a Dual mode that lets you send MIDI data from the keyboard and some of the controllers on two channels simultaneously.

Round the back, you've got a 5-pin MIDI Out, a pedal input and the option to power from the mains.

This is worth looking at if you're on a tight budget, but there are smarter, better feeling 25-note controllers out there.