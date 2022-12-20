Sennheiser XSW IEM Set review

It may not be cheap, particularly for entry level, but this set does precisely what it should, so you can crack on with performing.

Sennheiser XSW IEM Set: What is it?

The XS Wireless In-Ear Monitoring Set is an entry level UHF kit from Sennheiser, but at £529 is still a considerable chunk of cash. Still, what you’re getting is Sennheiser’s years of experience designing onstage wireless systems.

The box has everything you need to provide wireless in-ear for one person, including the XSW SR Stereo Transmitter, EK Stereo Receiver, rack ears and full-width rack extender. There’s a multi-territory transmitter power supply and AA batteries for the receiver and a pair of IE 4 in-ear headphones. You can add additional receivers and transmitters and a two-unit rack joiner plate is included. At £529, the bundle price is considerably cheaper than the individual components (£679).

Sennheiser XSW IEM Set: Performance and verdict

Setup is simple. On the back of the transmitter is a pair of XLR combi inputs flanked by the antenna connector and power supply input. On the front there’s a menu-based display alongside a ¼” headphone output and level, a convenient way to check the feed/set levels. On the transmitter you can select between left only (mono) or left and right (stereo) input, and also adjust the overall input gain.

On the top of the receiver you have a mini jack for your in-ear phones, a volume control, antenna and status LED (Link). The front of the receiver has a small display that shows current transmission frequency, battery level status, RF signal level and audio signal level. A flap-down panel reveals the battery compartment, display navigation buttons and infrared interface. In addition to setting the bank and channel to match the transmitter, you can also activate the onboard limiter and EQ (+10dB at 13kHz).

This is also where you adjust the left/right balance or activate the Focus option. This feature centres the left and right channels, then lets you blend between them. So, if you use two separate mono feeds into the transmitter, for track and performer say, the performer can then control their balance on the receiver. Nice. With a bunch of preassigned frequencies across eight banks and 12 channels, we didn’t need to use the manual frequency Tune option, but you have an adjustable range of 476-500MHz in 0.025MHz increments. If you hit Sync on the transmitter, holding the receiver IR panel up to it, they pair automatically.

Unsurprisingly the audio quality is excellent, although adjustable EQ gain would be welcome. We also like the sound and volume of the IE 4 headphones, and with three different size end attachments, achieving a comfortable sealed fit is easy. We also found the wireless connection very stable and although these things are circumstance-specific, without any obstacles we were well in excess of 15 metres from the transmitter before we noticed the odd drop out creeping in. All told this is a quality package and if your budget can stretch this far, you won’t be disappointed.

MusicRadar verdict: It may not be cheap, particularly for entry level, but this set does precisely what it should, so you can crack on with performing.

Sennheiser XSW IEM Set: The web says

"It’s both easy to use and provides great audio performance for monitoring. So, if you want to take your on-stage or rehearsal monitoring to the next level, the Sennheiser IEMs would go the distance."

