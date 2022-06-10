IK Multimedia iRig Pro Quattro I/O review

Super compact and feature rich, iRig Pro Quattro I/O offers a bunch of options that will appeal to all manner of users.

IK Multimedia iRig Pro Quattro I/O: What is it?

IK Multimedia’s iRig range includes a selection of compact interfaces for studio and mobile use. Devices typically support iOS and Android, are simple to use and excellent value.

With its small size, 4in/2out capabilities, MIDI I/O and extensive powering options (4xAA batteries, host USB, micro USB or 9V mains) their latest addition, iRig Pro Quattro I/O, ticks the box as a mobile interface.

Plus, with the additional mono and stereo modes, you’ve also got a mobile podcast/broadcast front end. Throw in an onboard mic and optional twin mic capsules and Quattro I/O becomes a field recording interface.

Finally, with no USB host connected, you can simply use Quattro I/O as a 4in/2out location audio mixer to feed other devices such as cameras.

Underpinning all of this you have four ultra-low noise mic preamps with 48V phantom power, up to 24-bit 96kHz operation and asynchronous USB for ultra-low conversion jitter, providing excellent audio quality.

Quattro I/O is available in regular and deluxe packages, and the extra €100 buys you the iRig stereo mics with windscreen, carry pouch, mini-DIN to USB-C cable and external PSU.

IK Multimedia iRig Pro Quattro I/O: Performance and verdict

Out of the box, the hand-sized unit is small but reasonably weighty, with a rather tactile rubberised feel. The controls are on the front panel with the connections round the sides. The battery compartment is on the rear and over this you can clip a small panel with UNC camera thread for mounting.

Connections are sensibly grouped, with inputs on the top and right-hand side, outputs on the left-hand side and power and USB connections at the bottom. Some mini connectors (mini-DIN for host and mini-jack for MIDI) are used to save space but it’s great to see XLRs for both inputs and outputs.

Front panel input gain and output level controls (headphones and line output) are joined by switches including onboard mic on/off (this uses input 1), and operation mode (multi, stereo, mono).

At the top you’ve got multipart LED metering for the four inputs, stereo outputs and battery level, meanwhile, host connection and MIDI LED meters are in the middle.

The plethora of controls is a little bit old-fashioned. However, with one control per function, we could use the Quattro I/O straight out of the box, with little or no reference to the manual. Indeed we hooked the Quattro up to both iOS and OS X devices and were up and running straight away.

We found the Quattro offered plenty of gain even in battery mode, and the instrument inputs handled our low output passive guitar pickups admirably.

Exactly the sort of device we need in our increasingly multimedia worlds

There are a few further features to mention. First, there’s a Loopback button for routing the host USB output back to the inputs. Next, when connected to a host, the Direct switch adds the input signals to the headphone feed for minimal latency monitoring. Finally, inputs 1 and 2 have a switchable limiter, although this raised the noise floor quite a lot.

Unashamedly multi-function and highly versatile, IK Multimedia’s Quattro I/O is exactly the sort of device we need in the increasingly multimedia worlds in which many of us operate.

MusicRadar verdict: Super compact and feature rich, iRig Pro Quattro I/O offers a bunch of options that will appeal to all manner of users.

