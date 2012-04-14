HardWire HT6 FastTune Tuner app review

If you're an iPhone user, now you'll never be without a polyphonic tuner.

When TC Electronic brought out the very first polyphonic guitar tuner, the Polytune, it swiftly followed it up with a Polytune app.

Now DigiTech has made a similar move with the HT6 FastTune Tuner app for iOS, based on its hardware HT-6, introduced last year. You can operate the app with input from an iPod touch, iPhone or iPad's built-in mic or any instrument plugged into the headphone input or 30-pin connection.

Guitar, plus four-, five- or six-string basses are all supported, as is drop-D tuning and dropped tunings up to six semitones. There's also automatic capo detection.

In Use

The app's main tuner display is the same as the hardware version, designed to resemble a guitar tab with a nicely intuitive vertical LED array featuring a central blue line with yellow each side. Any

out-of-tune string is indicated by red LEDs to the left (flat) or right (sharp).

Whether tuning acoustically or plugged in, the display is stable and helps you to tune with accuracy. Strum all the strings and you'll get the polyphonic display but if you pick individual strings you'll also get a useful standard chromatic tuner display with the note name.

A second page enables you to select settings, so if you prefer the mono, chromatic one-string-at-a-time approach, you can choose that as the default - normal or strobe modes are available.