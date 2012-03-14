Akai Phase Shifter review

If in-your-face phasing is what you're after, look no further.

This is a 10-stage phaser with variable speed and four preset levels of intensity, in the mould of the venerable MXR Phase 100.

However, where the MXR sets the intensity with a four-way rotary switch, the Phase Shifter offers a pair of two-way switches with four possible combinations.

Sounds

This Akai offers a modern, brasher take on phasing, with a brighter tonality than that offered by vintage circuitry. We'd have liked the top speed of the phasing to be faster but this is still very usable phasing for effect with the four intensity options allowing variations from barely perceptible movement to a deep swoosh or wobble.