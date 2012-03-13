Akai Flanger review

We reckon you buy a flanger because you want to be noticed. With this you will be.

Akai's new Analog Custom Shop Range consists initially of 10 pedals, five in the fuzz/overdrive/distortion category, a compressor, chorus, analogue delay, phaser and this flanger.

Sounds

With four knobs to control the sound, there are plenty of variations on the flanging effect going on here, including some that will take your head off - just manipulate the knobs without even playing guitar and there's endless police sirens, death rays and flying saucers!

For the more conventional there's faux rotary speaker sounds and metallic timbres, plus plenty that's familiar - go on, play Message In A Bottle… you know you want to!